JEECUP Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment result on July 25, check details here
Once out, candidates can download the seat allotment result from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is likely to release the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (UPJEE 2024) round 2 seat allotment result on July 25, 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the seat allotment result from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Meanwhile, Round 2 choice filling for JEECUP Counselling 2024 is underway.
Direct link to Round 2 Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2024.
Candidates can pay the seat acceptance cum counselling fee from July 26 to 30, 2024. Seat withdrawal against round 2 can be done on August 1, 2024. The round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on August 5.
UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.
Direct link to JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.