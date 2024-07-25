The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the admit cards for the Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs XIII Preliminary exam 2024. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in .

The Preliminary online examination will be held on August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18, 2024 and the results will be declared in September 2024. The Pre-exam Training for the IBPS CRP RRBs XIII is currently underway and will be concluded on July 27.

Candidates can check the On-line exam training handout linked below for details on exam pattern, exam syllabus, exam rules, scheme of exam and other information:

Direct link to Information Handout.

Steps to download CRP RRB XIII admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on 'Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XIII-Officer Scale I’ Key in your registration details and proceed to view admit card Check the details and download a copy of your admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS RRB admit card 2024.

Direct link for IBPS RRB PET 2024.

Direct link for IBPS RRB mock test 2024.