IBPS RRB XIII Preliminary exam admit card released; download link here
Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs XIII Preliminary exam 2024. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in.
The Preliminary online examination will be held on August 3, 4, 10, 17 and 18, 2024 and the results will be declared in September 2024. The Pre-exam Training for the IBPS CRP RRBs XIII is currently underway and will be concluded on July 27.
Candidates can check the On-line exam training handout linked below for details on exam pattern, exam syllabus, exam rules, scheme of exam and other information:
Direct link to Information Handout.
Steps to download CRP RRB XIII admit card
- Visit the official website ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on 'Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XIII-Officer Scale I’
- Key in your registration details and proceed to view admit card
- Check the details and download a copy of your admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download IBPS RRB admit card 2024.
Direct link for IBPS RRB PET 2024.
Direct link for IBPS RRB mock test 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.