The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 re-test. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

The re-test was conducted on July 19 in 38 cities across India and 1 city outside India for 866 candidates.

Steps to download CUET UG final answer key 2024

  1. Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

  2. On the homepage, click on the CUET UG re-test final answer key 2024 link

  3. The final answer key will appear on the screen

  4. Check and download the answer key

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CUET UG final answer key 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.