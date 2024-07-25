CUET UG final answer key 2024 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 re-test. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
The re-test was conducted on July 19 in 38 cities across India and 1 city outside India for 866 candidates.
Steps to download CUET UG final answer key 2024
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
On the homepage, click on the CUET UG re-test final answer key 2024 link
The final answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CUET UG final answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.