The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results and final answer key of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test ( JIPMAT 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in .

The exam was conducted on June 6 in 101 Centres in 73 cities for Admission to Integrated Programme in Management in IIM, Bodh Gaya and IIM, Jammu.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JIPMAT result 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JIPMAT 2024 result.

Direct link to JIPMAT 2024 final answer key.