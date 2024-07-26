JEECUP Counselling 2024 round 2 seat allotment result out; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the seat allotment result from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (UPJEE 2024) round 2 seat allotment result. Eligible candidates can check and download the seat allotment result from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Candidates can pay the seat acceptance cum counselling fee from July 26 to 30, 2024. Seat withdrawal against round 2 can be done on August 1, 2024. The round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on August 5.
Direct link to JEECUP Counselling 2024 schedule.
Steps to download JEECUP 2024 round 2 seat allotment result
Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JEECUP 2024 round 2 seat allotment result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the seat allotment result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JEECUP round 2 seat allotment result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.
UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.