JSSC JMSCCE final answer key 2023 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in.
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the final answer key of the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competitive Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023). Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in.
The exams were conducted on October 29, 30 and December 12, 2023. A total of 901 posts will be filled at municipal bodies in Jharkhand via JMSCCE 2023.
Steps to download JMSCCE final answer key
Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JMSCCE 2023 final answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The selection under JSSC Jharkhand Municipal Service Exam will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.