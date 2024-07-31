The Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board, Gandhinagar has released the results of the Forest Guard post, Class-III under Advt. No. FOREST/202223/1. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

A total of 6588 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Fitness Test. The exam was conducted in February. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 823 posts.

Steps to download Forest Guard result 2024

Visit the official website gsssb.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Forest Guard result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Forest Guard result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.