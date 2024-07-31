The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification of the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2024 and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the test at esb.mp.gov.in from July 31 to August 14, 2024. The applicants can make changes to their forms till August 19, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 4 and 5 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Candidates can check the exam pattern, scheme of exam, exam syllabus and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the GNMTEST notification 2024.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.