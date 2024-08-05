APSC AFS Junior Grade II registration begins at apsc.nic.in; apply till August 25
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till August 25, 2024.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has commenced the registrations for the post of AFS Junior Grade II (F&A/TO)under Finance (Estt.- B) Department, Govt. of Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till August 25, 2024. The last date to submit the fee is August 27, 2024.
The applicants with a minimum educational qualification of a Graduation degree from a recognized University by the Government. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application fee (Rs)
|Processing Fee Charged by CSCSPV (Rs)
|Taxable amount on processing fee (@ 18%)
|Total Amount (Rs)
|General including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories
|Rs 250
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 297.20
|SC/ST/OBC/MOBC including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories
|Rs 150
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 197.20
|BPL
|Nil
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 47.20
|PwBD including Ex-Servicemen candidates of the respective categories
|Nil
|Rs 40
|Rs 7.20
|Rs 47.20
Steps to apply for AFS Junior Grade II posts 2024
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
Click on “Apply Online” under AFS Junior Grade-II (F&AO/TO) under Finance (Estt.- B) Department. Govt. of Assam (Advt. No. 16/2024)
Register yourself and proceed with the application process
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
