The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has commenced the registrations for the post of AFS Junior Grade II (F&A/TO)under Finance (Estt.- B) Department, Govt. of Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till August 25, 2024. The last date to submit the fee is August 27, 2024.

The applicants with a minimum educational qualification of a Graduation degree from a recognized University by the Government. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application fee (Rs) Processing Fee Charged by CSCSPV (Rs) Taxable amount on processing fee (@ 18%) Total Amount (Rs) General including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories Rs 250 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 297.20 SC/ST/OBC/MOBC including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories Rs 150 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 197.20 BPL Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20 PwBD including Ex-Servicemen candidates of the respective categories Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20

Steps to apply for AFS Junior Grade II posts 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on “Apply Online” under AFS Junior Grade-II (F&AO/TO) under Finance (Estt.- B) Department. Govt. of Assam (Advt. No. 16/2024) Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AFS Junior Grade II posts 2024.