The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the notification for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from August 14 to September 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1014 Assistant Engineer posts. Candidates applying for the posts should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.