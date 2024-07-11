The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the admit card for the upcoming Vidhi Rachnakar 2024 exam today, July 11. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The RPSC Vidhi Rachnakar exam will be held on July 17, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 Vidhi Rachnakar posts in the Commission.

Steps to download Vidhi Rachnakar admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification to download Vidhi Rachnakar admit card Key in your credentials and login to view the admit card The Vidhi Rachnakar admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Main Written Vidhi Rachnakar exam 2024. Shortlisted candidates will also be subject to physical interviews and document verification stages if deemed necessary by the Commission.