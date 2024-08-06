The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit card for the Mining Officer recruitment exam under Advt No 11 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in .

The OPSC MO exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 11, 2024, in two sessions — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and Paper II from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM. A total of 777 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Mining Officers vacancies.

Steps to download OPSC MO admit card

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test. The exam will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.