The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared the results of the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in .

The exam was conducted on April 7, 2024. The examination is conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra and Goa.

Steps to download MH SET result 2024

Visit the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in Click on the MH SET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MH SET result 2024.

Direct link to MH SET final answer key 2024.

The MH SET 2024 registrations commenced on January 12 and concluded on January 31, 2024.