The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services under Different Departments/ HoDs of Govt. of Odisha under Advt. No. 5046. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 8, 2024. The exam was conducted on August 4. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Steps to download CGLRE Specialist answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 answer key.