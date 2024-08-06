India Post GDS July 2024 edit window opens; check details here
Candidates can make changes to their forms at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till August 8, 2024.
Indian Post has opened the application correction window for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) July 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till August 8, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44228 vacancies in different circles. The registration window opened on July 15 and closed on August 5, 2024.
Steps to make changes to GDS posts 2024
Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Go to the “Apply Online—Edit Application” tab
Key in your login details and submit
Make the necessary changes and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to GDS edit window 2024.
