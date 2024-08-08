The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) has released the admit card for the Combined Technical Services Exam (Interview Posts) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination (Paper-II) will be conducted from August 12, 19, 20 and 21. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant Director and other posts in various departments of the TNPSC.

“The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) to the provisionally admitted candidates for the said examination has already been hosted on the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded only through One Time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CTSE admit card 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Hall Ticket Download” tab Login to the OTR Dashboard Check and download the CTSE admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTSE admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The final selection will be made based on the total marks obtained by the candidate in Written Examination (Part B of Paper I, Paper II) and Interview taken together subject to rule of reservation of appointments.