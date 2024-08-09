The West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has released the admit card for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive), etc. Mains Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.wb.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 16, 17, 18, and 20 in Kolkata. A total of 4960 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main written examination.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download WBCS Mains admit card 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card download link Click on the WBCS Mains admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WBCS Main 2023 admit card.

Selection Process

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) for 200 marks and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).