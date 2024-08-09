SSC CGL exam schedule 2024 out; correction window opens on August 10
Candidates can make changes to their forms at ssc.gov.in from August 10 to August 11, 2024.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 or CGL Exam 2024. As per the notification, the Tier-I exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to 26, 2024. The tentative schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) is December, 2024.
The CGLE 2024 application correction window will open at ssc.gov.in from August 10 to 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17727 vacancies.
Direct link to CGL exam schedule 2024.
Steps to make changes to SSC CGL forms 2024
Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the candidate login tab
Login and make the necessary changes to CGL 2024 form
Save the changes and submit
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.