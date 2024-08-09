MPPSC recruitment 2024: Apply for 895 Medical Officer posts from August 30, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at mppsc.mp.gov.in from August 30 to September 29, 2024.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the posts of Medical Officer 2024 (Department Of Public Health and Medical Education) (Adv No./09/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from August 30 to September 29, 2024.
The applicants can make changes to their forms from September 3 to October 1 by paying a fee of Rs 50. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 895 Medical Officer posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 yeas to 40 years as on January 1, 2025.
Educational Qualification: MBBS or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to all other categories.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.