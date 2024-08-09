The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the posts of Medical Officer 2024 (Department Of Public Health and Medical Education) (Adv No./09/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from August 30 to September 29, 2024.

The applicants can make changes to their forms from September 3 to October 1 by paying a fee of Rs 50. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 895 Medical Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 yeas to 40 years as on January 1, 2025.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to all other categories.