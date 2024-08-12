ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD final answer key released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) examination 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.
The exam was conducted on June 29 for 46,452 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Steps to download AIEEA PG, AICE PhD final answer key
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/
On the homepage, click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 final answer key link
The answer keys will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
ICAR AIEEA (PG) is conducted for admissions to 30% of seats in Master's degree programmes in AUs and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) is held for admission to 30% of seats [100% seats of Dr. RPCAU Pusa & RLBCAU, Jhansi and ICAR Deemed to be University (DU), viz. ICAR-IVRI, IARI, CIFE and NDRI] will be granted under the ICAR-AU system.
