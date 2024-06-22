The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has postponed the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination due to unavoidable circumstances. As per the notification, the revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later.

“The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website: https://csirnet.nta.ac.in. for the latest updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 25 to 27 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.