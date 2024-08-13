WBJEE PUMDET results 2024 announced; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the Common Entrance Test for PG Courses in Presidency University-2024 or PUMDET 2024 today, August 13. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet.
The WBJEE PUMDET exam was conducted on July 7 for admissions to Post Graduate Courses (M.A./M. Sc) in the Presidency University for the academic session of 2024-25.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download PUMDET result 2024
Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet
On the homepage, click on the “Rank Card for PUMDET 2024” link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to PUMDET result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.