The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website ssc.gov.in.

The Computer Based Examination for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts will be conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024. The Commission aims to fill a total of 9583 vacancies, of which 6144 vacancies are for MTS posts and 3439 for Havaldar posts.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the SSC CGL exam schedule 2024. As per the notification, the Tier-I exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to 26, 2024. The tentative schedule of Tier-II (Computer-Based Examination) is December 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17727 vacancies.

