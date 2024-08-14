The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Assistant Teacher (LT) in the Secondary Education Department, Uttarakhand. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 18 from 11.00 Am to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1544 Assistant Teacher posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Assistant Teacher admit card 2024

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Teacher (LT) admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Teacher (LT) admit card 2024.