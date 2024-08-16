The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Horticulture Officer posts 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website opsc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 22, 2024. The skill test was conducted on August 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 AHO vacancies.

Steps to download AHO answer key 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AHO answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to AHO objection link 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission will close the application window for the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer under Advt. No. 01 of 2024-25 today, August 16. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies.

Direct link to apply for OPSC ASCO 2024.