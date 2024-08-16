OPSC AHO answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions by August 22
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Horticulture Officer posts 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website opsc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 22, 2024. The skill test was conducted on August 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 AHO vacancies.
Steps to download AHO answer key 2024
Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the AHO answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to AHO objection link 2024.
Meanwhile, the Commission will close the application window for the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer under Advt. No. 01 of 2024-25 today, August 16. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies.
Direct link to apply for OPSC ASCO 2024.
