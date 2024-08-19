The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Group I Services Main exam schedule 2024. Eligible candidates can download the notification from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 27 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. A total of 31,382 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main Examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.

Steps to download Group I Mains exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 1 Mains 2024 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group I Main exam schedule 2024.