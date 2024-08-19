TSPSC Group 1 Main exam in October; check detailed schedule here
The Group 1 Main exam is scheduled to be conducted in October 2024.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Group I Services Main exam schedule 2024. Eligible candidates can download the notification from the official website tspsc.gov.in.
The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 27 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. A total of 31,382 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main Examination.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.
Steps to download Group I Mains exam schedule 2024
Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group 1 Mains 2024 exam schedule link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.