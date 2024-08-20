The Nainital Bank Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officer in Grade/Scale I, IT- Officer in Grade Scale I, Manager IT in Grade Scale-II, and Chartered Accountant (CA) in Grade/Scale-II. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.nainitalbank.co.in till August 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies, of which 20 vacancies are for Probationary Officer posts, 2 for IT Officers, 2 for Manager IT, and 1 for Chartered Accountant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on July 31, 2024:

For Probationary Officers and IT Officers: 21 years to 32 years.

For Manager IT: 25 years to 35 years.

For Chartered Accountants: 25 years to 40 years.

Educational Qualification:

Probationary Officers: The candidate should have passed Graduation/ Post Graduation with a minimum of 50% of marks in the Graduation/ Post Graduation Examination in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification Recognized as such by the Central Government. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

IT Officers: Graduate in Computer Science/ Information Technology/Cyber Security/ Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunications/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Instrumentation with a minimum of 60% marks.

Manager IT: Four-year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunications/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Instrumentation.

Chartered Accountants: The candidate should be an Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA)/ Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI). More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for PO, IT Officer and other posts

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab Click on the application link under “NOTIFICATION FOR PROBATIONARY OFFICER (PO), IT OFFICER, MANAGER-IT, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

