The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the application correction window for the posts of Lecturer/ ARO 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at psc.uk.gov.in or ukpsc.net.in till August 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 526 vacancies, of which 525 posts are for Lecturer and 1 for ARO. The applications were invited from July 23 to August 23, 2024.

Steps to make changes to Lecturer/ ARO application form 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Lecturer/ ARO 2024 application form correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Lecturer/ ARO form correction link.