The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has declared the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in .

A total of 16,223 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Paper II. The JE Paper I was conducted from June 5 to 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 968 posts.

The final answer key along with question papers cum response sheets and marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website on August 22, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JE Paper I result 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on JE (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JE Paper I (Civil) result 2024.

Direct link to JE Paper I (Mechanical, Electrical) result 2024.