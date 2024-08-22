The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the the admit card for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Services Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview/ personality test round. The exam was conducted from June 21 to 23 in various shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies out of which 18 vacancies are in the Indian Economic Service and 30 vacancies are in the Indian Statistical Service.

“Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (http://www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard,” reads the notification.

Steps to download IES/ ISS result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the IES/ ISS 2024 result link the results will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IES result 2024.

Direct link to ISS result 2024.