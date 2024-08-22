NPCIL Stipendiary Trainee registration 2024 begins at npcilcareers.co.in
Candidates can apply for the posts at npcilcareers.co.in till September 11, 2024.
The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Category II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN) Operator and Category II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN) Maintainer. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website npcilcareers.co.in till September 11, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 267 posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
Male candidates from General, EWS, OBC categories are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100. SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-serviceman, DODPKIA, Female candidates and employees of NPCIL are exempted from the payment of the fee.
Steps to apply for Stipendiary Trainee posts 2024
Visit the official website npcilcareers.co.in
On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab
Click on the registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.