APPSC Group I Main exam postponed; check details here
The Group I Main exam was scheduled to be conducted in September 2024.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the Group-I Services Main exam. The revised schedule will be released soon at psc.ap.gov.in. Earlier, the Main exam was scheduled to be conducted from September 2 to 9, 2024.
A total of 4496 candidates were declared qualified in the Group I Preliminary exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies in Group I Services of the APPSC.
“It is hereby informed that the Group-I Services Main Written (Conventional Type) Examination scheduled from 02.09.2024 to 09.09.2024 (except 07.09.2024), pursuant to Notification No.12/2023, dated: 08/12/2023 is postponed by the Commission, duly considering several representations of the candidates. The revised scheduled dates will be intimated later,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.