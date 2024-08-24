The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate ( NEET PG 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nbe.edu.in .

Applicants can download their score cards from the official website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after August 30, 2024. The NEET PG exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma Courses of 2024-25 admission session.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2024 Information Bulletin and verification of their Face ID/Biometric wherever required,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NEET PG result 2024

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to Examination—NEET PG 2024 Click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NEET PG result 2024.

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam would be granted admissions in more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses on the basis of NEET PG score.