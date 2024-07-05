The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) has released the revised exam schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate ( NEET PG 2024 ). As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on August 11 in two shifts.

The eligibility cut-off date to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be August 15, reads the notification. Further details regarding the conduct of the examination shall be released in due course.

Direct link to NEET PG 2024 revised exam schedule.

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam would be granted admissions in more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses on the basis of NEET PG score.