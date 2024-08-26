The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, will close the online application window for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test ( TET ) today, August 26. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website www.jactetportal.com .

“JHTET 2024 Application Form Filling last date has been extended till 26-AUG-2024 23:59HRS,” reads the notification.

Jharkhand TET 2024 is being conducted for candidates seeking teaching jobs in Jharkhand Government schools. Primary teachers must qualify Paper I to teach Classes 1 to 5 whereas Passing Paper II is necessary for teaching Classes 6 to 8.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age requirement for Paper I is 18 years while the minimum age requirement for Paper II is 21 years. There is no upper age limit requirements for either posts.

Educational Qualfiication:

For Paper I - Candidates must have passed the 12th class with at least 50% marks in aggregate OR a 2-year Diploma or 4-year Graduation degree in Elementary Education.

For Paper II -

Candidates must have passed Graduation with a B.Ed degree/2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor’s degree of Science/Arts and Bachelor’s of Education (Integrated).

Here’s the JTET exam pattern.

Here’s the JTET notification 2024.

Application Fee Category For Paper I For Paper II For Both Papers UR/EBC/EWS Rs 1300 Rs 1300 Rs 1500 SC/ST/PwD Rs 700 Rs 700 Rs 800 Primitive Tribe Rs 500 Rs 500 Rs 600

Steps to register for JHTET 2024

Visit the official website www.jactetportal.com On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’ link Complete the Step 1 registration form and proceed Login, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Jharkhand TET 2024.