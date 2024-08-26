The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services/ Posts (Group-C) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 8, 2024.

“It is for information of all candidates that the Admit Cards for Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services/ Posts (Group-C) Examination- 2023 scheduled to be held on 08-09-2024, have been uploaded on the official website of the Commission and are available on https://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/Applicant Registration/Home/Login w.e.f. 23-08-2024,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Allied Services exam admit card

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Download Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

