The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has announced the Civil Judge (Junior Division ) Mains exam result 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website hpsc.gov.in .

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the viva voce tentatively scheduled to commence on September 13, 2024. The schedule of viva voce shall be displayed/announced shortly. The Civil Judge Main written exam 2024 was conducted from July 12 to 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 174 vacancies (129 actual vacancies + 45 anticipated vacancies) of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Cadre of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch).

Steps to download Civil Judge Mains result 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge Mains result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

