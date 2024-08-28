Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Government Industrial Training Institute Foreman Instructor Examination 2023 today, August 28. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 3, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on August 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Foreman Instructor answer key

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the Government Industrial Training Institute Foreman Instructor Examination 2023 answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Provisional Answer Key (Automobile).

Provisional Answer Key (Civil).

Provisional Answer Key (Computer).

Provisional Answer Key (Electrical).

Provisional Answer Key (Electronics).

Provisional Answer Key (Mechanical).

Provisional Answer Key (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning).

Direct link to submit suggestions.