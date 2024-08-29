The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key of School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Re-Examination (TRE 3.0) for Class 1-5. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from September 2 to 5, 2024. The exam was conducted on July 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87,774 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TRE 3.0 answer key 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to TRE 3 answer key 2024.