The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the admit card for the Assistant Training Officer (Diploma/Degree) exam 2024. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The ATO exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 2 from 1.00 PM to 3.30 PM at Bhubaneshwar. The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts , of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.

Steps to download ATO admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ATO admit card 2024.