Patna High Court , Bihar has released the admit card for the Translator and Translator-cum-Proof Reader (For SUVAS Cell) Recruitment Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in .

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 8 in a single shift at various examination centres situated in Patna.

“Admit card would not be sent to the candidates separately through any other mode. The eligible candidates are also being intimated through SMS/ e-mail on their registered mobile number/ e-mail ID in this regard. No TA/DA will be paid for appearing at the examination,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 posts, of which 60 vacancies are for the post of Translator and 20 for Translator-cum-Proof Reader.

Steps to download Translator and other posts’ admit card

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Translator, Translator-cum-Proof Reader admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Translator, Translator-cum-Proof Reader admit card.