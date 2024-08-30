The West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has announced the results of the General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) recruitment exam 2023 in West Bengal. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbpsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in the West Bengal ESI Medical Service in the pay scale of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,44,300.

The exam was conducted on February 25, 2024.

Steps to download GDMO result 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the GDMO 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GDMO result 2023.