IDBI Bank has commenced the registrations for the recruitment of Specialist Officer (Phase III) 2024-25 posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.idbibank.in till September 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies, of which 25 vacancies are for the post of Assistant General Manager (AGM)-Grade C and 31 for Manager-Grade B.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on August 1, 2024:

AGM-Grade C: 28 to 40 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Manager-Grade B: 25 to 35 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification as on August 1, 2024:

AGM-Grade C: Postgraduate degree from any university recognised by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Additional qualifications like JAIIB/ CAIIB/ MBA shall be preferred.

Manager-Grade B: Graduation from any university recognised by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Additional qualifications like JAIIB/ CAIIB/ MBA would be preferred. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 1000 for General/ EWS/ OBC categories.

Steps to apply for IDBI SO (Phase III) posts 2024

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Go to Careers > Current Openings > Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2024-25 (Phase II) Click on application link and register yourself to proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SO (Phase III) posts 2024.