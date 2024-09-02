Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group-I Services) today, September 2. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam scheduled to be held on December 12 and 13 at Chennai centre. The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 13 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 posts.

“The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application from 06.09.2024 to 15.09.2024 through all sources including e-seva centres,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Group I result 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Combined Civil Services Examination Group I Prelims result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group I result 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.