Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification of the Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group-I Services). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till April 27, 2024. The edit window will open from May 2 to 4.

The exam will be conducted on July 13 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 posts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The examination fee for the Preliminary examination is Rs 100, whereas Rs 200 applies to the Main examination.

Steps to apply for Group I posts 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the application link for the Group I posts 2024 Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Group I posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.