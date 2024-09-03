Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the application correction window for the Group-III Services under Advt. No. 29/2022. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application form at tspsc.gov.in till September 6 upto 5.00 PM.

The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1365 vacancies.

“Candidates are informed that the Edit Option now given is final and after the Edit Option time is completed, no request for edit would be considered. Hence, the candidate should show utmost care while using Edit option as this data will be considered for final selection,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to TSPSC Group 3 form

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 3 form correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 3 Services form correction link.