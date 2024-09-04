The BAR Council of India (BCI) has invited eligible candidates to register for the All India BAR Exam (AIBE) 19. Interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website allindiabarexamination.com till October 25, 2024. The last date to make changes to the form is October 30, 2024.

AIBE 19 is scheduled to be conducted on November 24, 2024. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from November 18. AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India.

Steps to register for AIBE 19

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the AIBE XIV registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

