The Directorate General of Home Guards, Delhi has officially released the admit cards for the physical test of home guard posts. Candidates who have successfully applied for home guard posts can download their admit cards from dghgenrollment.in.

DGHG has advertised 10,285 vacancies for Volunteer Home Guards for a period of 3 years which may be extended for a period of 2 additional years. The admit card that was released earlier is no longer valid.

Physical Efficiency Test details

For male candidates Age Distance Qualifying time Up to 30 years 1600 meters 6 minutes Between 30 – 40 years 1600 meters 7 minutes Between 40 – 45 years 1600 meters 8 minutes Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Personnel above 45 years 1600 meters 10 minutes

For female candidates Age Distance

Qualifying Time Up to 30 years 1600 Meters 08 Minutes Between 30-40 years 1600 Meters 09 Minutes Between 40-45 years 1600 Meters 10 Minutes Ex-Servicemen Above 45 years 1600 Meters 12 Minutes

For further information, check detailed notification here.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website dghgenrollment.in On home page, click ‘download admit card’ Fill your registration number and date of birth Download the admit card Take print for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.

Selection Process

To qualify the exam for home guard post, candidate first should qualify Physical Measurement & Efficiency Test (PMET). This exam is of qualifying nature. Those who have qualified PMET will be eligible for written test. Written test includes 80 multiple choice questions.