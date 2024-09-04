Delhi Home Guard admit card out, here’s direct link
Candidates can download their admit cards from DGHG’s official website dghgenrollment.in.
The Directorate General of Home Guards, Delhi has officially released the admit cards for the physical test of home guard posts. Candidates who have successfully applied for home guard posts can download their admit cards from dghgenrollment.in.
DGHG has advertised 10,285 vacancies for Volunteer Home Guards for a period of 3 years which may be extended for a period of 2 additional years. The admit card that was released earlier is no longer valid.
Physical Efficiency Test details
For male candidates
|Age
|Distance
|Qualifying time
|Up to 30 years
|1600 meters
|6 minutes
|Between 30 – 40 years
|1600 meters
|7 minutes
|Between 40 – 45 years
|1600 meters
|8 minutes
|Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Personnel above 45 years
|1600 meters
|10 minutes
For female candidates
|Age
| Distance
|Qualifying Time
|Up to 30 years
|1600 Meters
|08 Minutes
|Between 30-40 years
|1600 Meters
|09 Minutes
|Between 40-45 years
|1600 Meters
|10 Minutes
|Ex-Servicemen Above 45 years
|1600 Meters
|12 Minutes
For further information, check detailed notification here.
How to download the admit card
- Visit the official website dghgenrollment.in
- On home page, click ‘download admit card’
- Fill your registration number and date of birth
- Download the admit card
- Take print for future reference
Direct link to download admit card.
Selection Process
To qualify the exam for home guard post, candidate first should qualify Physical Measurement & Efficiency Test (PMET). This exam is of qualifying nature. Those who have qualified PMET will be eligible for written test. Written test includes 80 multiple choice questions.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.