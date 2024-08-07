The Directorate General of Home Guards, Delhi has released the admit card for the recruitment of Home Guards in Delhi. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dghgenrollment.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10285 vacancies for Volunteer Home Guards for a period of 3 years which may be extended for a period of 2 additional years.

Steps to download DHG admit card 2024

Visit the official website dghgenrollment.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link download DHG admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The selection will be conducted in two Main phases - The PMET (Physical Measurement & Eligibility Test) which will be qualifying in nature and a Written exam. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will also be subjected to a medical examination.