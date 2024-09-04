The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2327 vacancies.

“The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates for the said examination has been hosted in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in and the same shall be downloaded through One Time Registration (OTR) dashboard of the candidate, by entering his/her Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Civil Services II admit card 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Login using your registration details Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference